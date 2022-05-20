White House says Biden, Chin'as Xi Jinping may talk in coming weeks

-
ALSO READ
Chinese President Xi Jinping all set to get endorsement for rare third term
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea: South Korea military
Biden to announce new sanctions against Russia during Brussels trip
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
India calls for cessation of Ukraine hostilities ahead of PM's Europe trip
-
U.S. President Joe Biden may talk with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming weeks, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said aboard Air Force One on Thursday.
"I wouldn't be surprised if, in the coming weeks, President Biden and President Xi speak again," he said.
Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Yang Jiechi, a key foreign policy adviser to Xi, and said he was "direct with him about our concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile activities and our view that this is not in China's interests." "It's not in America's interests, and that China should contemplate taking whatever steps it can to reduce the possibility of a provocative North Korean act, ... we had a good back and forth on that subject," he said, adding that Taiwan and other issues were also discussed.
Biden lands in South Korea on Friday evening, where he meets new President Yoon Suk-yeol with North Korea at the top of the agenda.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un abandoned a freeze on intercontinental ballistic missile testing and appears poised to resume testing of nuclear bombs, perhaps while Biden is in the region.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Kanishka Singh and Costas Pitas; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Leslie Adler)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU