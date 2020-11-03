WHO chief Tedros Adhanom to quarantine after contact gets Covid-19

-
The director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he has gone into self-quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
Tedros said he is well, has no symptoms and will work from home for the coming days.
On Sunday, Geneva, where the WHO is based, imposed a partial confinement until late November amid a surge in cases.
