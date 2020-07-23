JUST IN
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Employment drops sharply in the US this month
WHO chief upbraids Pompeo for 'unacceptable' allegations over China bias

Tedros' response to Pompeo represented some of his most defensive and full-throated statements yet in the wake of the Trump administration's repeated criticism of the UN health agency in recent months

Mike Pompeo | World Health Organization | China

AP| PTI  |  Geneva 

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted WHO is focusing on saving lives as he lashed out Thursday at the comments British media have reported that Pompeo made

The chief of the World Health Organization has upbraided US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for untrue and unacceptable comments, responding to reported allegations that included the health agency chief having been bought by China.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted WHO is focusing on saving lives as he lashed out Thursday at the comments British media have reported that Pompeo made at a closed-door event earlier this week in London.

Tedros' response to Pompeo represented some of his most defensive and full-throated statements yet in the wake of the Trump administration's repeated criticism of the UN health agency in recent months.
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 22:20 IST

