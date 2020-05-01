'WHO is China's PR agency': Trump says evidence ties Covid-19 to Wuhan lab

As the US recorded more than 2,000 deaths on three consecutive days, President launched a scathing attack on China on Thursday. He said that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of itself, and likened it to a public relations agency for China. He also claimed that coronavirus, which has shattered economies, emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China. "I think that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they are like the public relations agency for China," Trump told reporters in the East Room of the White House. The administration has launched a probe into the role of the WHO on curbing the pandemic and has temporarily suspended the US' financial assistance to it. "With respect to the WHO, we know that they had one job, right? A single mission: To prevent the spread of a pandemic. We know that the leader of that organization travelled to China and then declined to declare it a pandemic until everyone in the world knew that was already true," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Trump says evidence ties corona to China's Wuhan lab Trump also claimed with a high degree of confidence that that has killed over 230,000 people globally so far and has shattered economies, emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China. "Yes, I have. Yes, I have," Trump told reporters at the East Room of the White House when asked if he has seen anything at this point that gives him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is where the virus originated. Trump also hinted at imposing a tariff on China, but ruled out considering cancelling US debt obligations to the country as a punishment for the According to him, debt cancellation is a "rough game" and may harm the sanctity of the US currency.

He also said that China does not want to see him elected in polls due later this year, mainly because of the billions of dollars he has been taking from them as import tariffs. Instead, he claimed, China wants to have former vice president Joe Biden elected as the next US president in the November elections.

"China never gave our country anything...whether it was Biden in charge of China which was a joke because they ripped off our country for eight years and in all fairness to Biden and (former US President Barack) Obama, this went on long before they got into office," he said.

Meanwhile, several Republican lawmakers demanded a Congressional hearing alleging that the WHO parroted the Chinese regime's "disinformation" on multiple occasions, including denying human-to-human transmission of the virus. They alleged the WHO delayed declaring Covid-19 a Public Health Emergency of Concern, chastised efforts to restrict travel, and continued to praise China as a global leader in public health despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

The United States is hardest hit by Covid-19 in terms of the number of fatalities and recorded 2,053 deaths on Thursday, after 2,502 deaths on Wednesday and 2,207 on Tuesday. The total toll stands at 62,906, according to Johns Hopkins University.