Who is Yevhen Murayev, named by UK as Kremlin's pick to lead Ukraine?

Britain has accused the Kremlin of wanting to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, and said Russian intelligence officers had been in contact with former Ukrainian politicians as part of plans for a military offensive.
Born in the eastern city of Kharkiv near the Russian border in 1976, Murayev is part of a group of politicians in opposition to the pro-Western leadership that took power after the 2014 Maidan street protests. In 2014-2019, Murayev was a lawmaker. He started in the Opposition Bloc faction, a party formed from fragments of the Moscow-backed Yanukovich's Party of Regions.
In 2018, he launched another party called Nashi. Murayev registered as a presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, but withdrew his candidacy before the vote. Murayev has promoted views that closely align with Russian narratives on Ukraine.
