WHO's recognition of Sputnik V vaccine underway: UN Secretary-General

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the process of recognition by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was underway, and the UN would welcome its completion.
"We would very much welcome the Sputnik [V] vaccine being recognized by the WHO. And I know that the process, the dialogue is taking place. I am very grateful for the fact that the Russian Federation has made available the Sputnik [V] vaccine to UN staff. And we believe that the Sputnik [V vaccine] is one of the key elements in being able to address this challenge," Guterres said.
The UN chief spoke after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. The Russian diplomat said Russia was open to working together with other COVID-19 vaccine makers.
"Of course, we are very open to cooperation with other vaccine manufacturers. And if they show similar interest, I think we could have very positive cooperation," he said.
The foreign minister said that more than 60 countries had registered Sputnik V for emergency use and most of these countries had already received the first batch of the vaccine.
