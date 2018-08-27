Why Elon Musk reversed course on taking Tesla private

When declared this month that he wanted to take Tesla private, his board was caught off guard. Barely three weeks later, the chief executive told the board he had changed his mind. Tesla would be staying public, after all.

The startling reversal — announced late on Friday in a blog post, a day after he discussed it with directors — capped a tumultuous series of moves that drew in Wall Street’s biggest investment banks, prompted an investigation by regulators and raised fresh questions about Musk’s leadership.

In that time, according to five people close to the events, Musk came to realise that his thinking had been overly simplistic. While going private might have removed some problems, it would have introduced new ones.

Among his concerns were ceding too much control to private investors — including conventional car and Saudi Arabia, a symbol of big oil — and shutting out smaller investors who might be unable to retain a stake.

Those were issues both symbolic and substantive for Tesla, which has staked its future on making electric vehicles the transportation of choice — a vision that has made it the nation’s most highly valued car company. Even with its shares worth $55 billion, it faces concerns common to many young companies, including its vulnerability to the whims of public shareholders.

For his part, Musk has come under new scrutiny as his impulsiveness has played out in real time in the stock market, with billions of dollars on the line.

And even with the decision to stand pat, Musk and the company could remain in the sights of the Securities and Exchange Commission over the circumstances of the original announcement.

“Tesla investors must realise that they have a panicky, erratic, possibly self-destructive CEO at the helm,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at the “No CEO is ever this confused and confusing.”





For years, Musk had romanticised the idea of Tesla going private. Doing so, he has mused publicly, would free him from the short-term pressures of the public markets, unburden him of the distractions of a volatile stock price and, more recently, get rid of the short sellers betting that Tesla would fail.







chief Sarah O'Brien quits after two years



Sarah O’Brien, Tesla’s vice president of communications, is leaving the company after nearly two years, the company confirmed late Saturday.

Her departure has been planned for a few months and precedes the recent drama surrounding Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s aborted attempt to take the Her last day will be September 7.

“We’d like to thank Sarah for all her contributions to Tesla and we wish her the best,” said a Tesla spokesperson. The top communications job is vital to Tesla because, unlike other automakers, the company doesn’t spend heavily on traditional advertising. Bloomberg



