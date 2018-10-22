Will Erdogan spill Saudi secrets? Wait for 'truth about Khashoggi killing'

-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that on Tuesday (October 23) he will deliver a statement revealing the truth on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).
Sputnik International quoted Erdogan as saying, "We continue to seek justice, this is not an ordinary case. Why 15 people [from Saudi Arabia] came to Turkey [on the day of Khashoggi's death? Why 18 people were arrested? I will make a detailed statement in an address to the [parliamentary AKP] fraction on Tuesday."
The statement comes post Saudi's admission of the killing of Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Sunday admitted that the killing of the Saudi journalist was a mistake and a rogue operation.
The journalist went missing on October 2 after cameras captured him walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. He was, however, declared dead by Saudi Arabia after two weeks of denial about any information on his disappearance.
Saudi Arabia's Attorney General confirmed that preliminary investigations indicate that the journalist died inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul after a brawl within the premises.
