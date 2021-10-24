Will have something that will meet Biden's climate goal: Nancy Pelosi

US House Speaker said on Sunday she expects to have something that will meet Biden’s goal on climate. She said she also hoped to have votes on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and Build Back Better deals in the coming week.

“I think we’re pretty much there now,” Pelosi said in an interview on CNN. “We’re almost there. It’s just the language of it, but it will not offend, shall we say, the concern that Senator (Joe) Manchin had about the (Clean Electricity Performance Program), but nonetheless, the point is to reach a goal,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union.

She again stressed that Congress needs to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by October 31.