Will know by November-end if Covid-19 vaccine works, says Moderna

-
ALSO READ
Won't enforce Covid vaccine patents during pandemic, says Moderna
Switzerland inks pact with Moderna for early access to firm's Covid vaccine
Covid-19: Vaccine firms give Moderna a shrug, say no rush on tie-ups
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for use by end of year, says US
Chinese-backed hackers targeted US Covid-19 vaccine firm Moderna: Report
-
Moderna has finished accumulating data for a first analysis of its Covid-19 vaccine and expects to have an announcement on the vaccine’s efficacy by the end of the month, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The American biotechnology firm is conducting a clinical trial of about 30,000 participants, with half of the participants receiving the vaccine and the other half receiving a placebo, which is a shot of saline that does not seem to have any effect, media reports said.
In order for the vaccine to be considered for authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), at least 53 study participants needed to become ill with Covid-19.
The trial hit that 53 mark on Wednesday, but Moderna doesn't know if the participants who became ill received the vaccine or the placebo. The company is now preparing data to send to the trial's Data and Safety Monitoring Board, an independent panel of experts.
That board will look to see how many of the participants who became ill received the vaccine and how many received the placebo. If a statistically significant number received the placebo, that means the vaccine is effective against the virus.
“Moderna has seen a significant increase in the rate of case identification across sites in the last week,” the company said in a statement. “As a result, the company expects the first interim analysis will include substantially more than 53 cases, the targeted trigger point for the analysis.”
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Sero survey shows 34% have antibodies in Tripura
The preliminary data on Moderna’s study is being prepared for submission to the monitoring board, Moderna said. The board will say whether the vaccine is effective, doesn’t work, or that the trial should continue because the results are inconclusive.
The bet among top experts in the field is that Moderna’s therapy, which uses a similar mRNA technology to Pfizer’s, will likely prove to be highly effective, perhaps mirroring Pfizer’s announcement earlier this week that its shot appears to be more than 90 per cent effective.
“Overall I would expect similar results” in Moderna’s trial, said Drew Weissman, an immunologist and mRNA expert at the University of Pennsylvania who helped develop key modifications used in mRNA vaccines.
“It is hard to imagine how it would be much different,” according to Weissman, whose lab receives research funding from BioNTech SE, the company partnering with Pfizer on its vaccine.
In vaccine trials, a certain number of volunteers -- a percentage of which get a placebo -- have to get infected in order to determine if the vaccine works. That’s easier to accomplish with the pandemic in the US hitting record infections on a daily basis. Pfizer got a burst of results in recent weeks that pushed that trial over the line to take a first look. Now Moderna’s interim analysis could come within days.
Whatever happens in the trial — and there are no guarantees until it is done — the results are certain to have a big impact on Moderna shares, which have more than quadrupled this year in a wild roller-coaster ride. The stock closed up 8.4 per cent in New York trading at $82.44 Wednesday. On Thursday, the shares rose another 5 per cent in pre-market trading.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU