Will take necessary measures to protect firms after US' Huawei curbs: China

Full recovery from euro zone's recession will take two years or more: Poll

The Trump administration on Monday expanded restrictions announced in May aimed at preventing the Chinese telecommunications giant from obtaining semiconductors without a special licence

Reuters  |  Beijing 

Huawei

China will take "all necessary measures" to protect its firms' legitimate interests, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, in response to the US move this week to further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co.

The Trump administration on Monday expanded restrictions announced in May aimed at preventing the Chinese telecommunications giant from obtaining semiconductors without a special licence, and added 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 countries to the US government's economic blacklist in its crackdown on its access to commercially available chips.

"The US side should immediately correct its wrong behaviours," the ministry said in a statement released on its website, without giving details on how it might retaliate.
First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 17:18 IST

