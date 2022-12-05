JUST IN
Iran to disband morality police amid ongoing protests: Attorney general
Semeru volcano erupts in Indonesia's Java island, residents evacuated
Singapore to see new wave of Covid-19 infections: Health Minister
Pak working to operationalise closed airports, revive aviation assets: Rprt
China reports 2 new Covid deaths as some restrictions eased amid protests
Indonesia's Mt Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption today
Abu Dhabi seeks Indian investments, invites start-ups to establish hubs
Pakistani security forces kill terrorist commander in Waziristan
Elon Musk takes a dig at Joe Biden, advises him to just buy a Tesla
Innovation empowers inclusive world for persons with disabilities: UN chief
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
CEO Elon Musk pauses OpenAI chatbot's access to Twitter's database
Business Standard

Woman slips into coma after AstraZeneca vaccine dose against Covid-19

Diagnosed with rare, serious condition

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | UK

Agencies 

Photo: Bloomberg
Representative Image

A Covid jab, which has helped millions to fight the virus turned out to be a curse for a 46-year-old woman.

Sarah Birch a mother of two was pushed to the brink, after she received the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 in May 2021 and later developed symptoms leading to her being in a coma for four days, according to Mirror report. Birch has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome and spends her days in complete and utter pain.

Birch told Stoke-on-Trent Live, that she had received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in May 2021. Following the jab, she started experiencing mild symptoms like dizziness, backache, and tingling in toes and tongue. After which she was addmited to a hospital.

There she was put on ventilation support for four days as Birch had slipped into a coma.

Following this, Birch was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. This rare disorder means that the patient's body's immune system attacks their nerves. Early symptoms include weakness and tingling in hands and feet. This can escalate quickly ultimately paralysing the whole body.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson has said, “The safety of anyone taking AstraZeneca’s vaccine is paramount and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines."

The UK government website claims that as of 26 October, over 24.9 million first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered since its roll out in January last year. The same source also states that there have been 246,638 reports of suspected adverse reactions to the jab in the UK.

In a trial in which more than 23,000 patients were given the AstraZeneca vaccine, the most commonly reported side effects included headaches, fatigue, fever, chills and nausea.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 00:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.