Woman slips into coma after AstraZeneca vaccine dose against Covid-19

A Covid jab, which has helped millions to fight the virus turned out to be a curse for a 46-year-old woman.

Sarah Birch a mother of two was pushed to the brink, after she received the vaccine against Covid-19 in May 2021 and later developed symptoms leading to her being in a coma for four days, according to Mirror report. Birch has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome and spends her days in complete and utter pain.

Birch told Stoke-on-Trent Live, that she had received the Covid-19 vaccine in May 2021. Following the jab, she started experiencing mild symptoms like dizziness, backache, and tingling in toes and tongue. After which she was addmited to a hospital.

There she was put on ventilation support for four days as Birch had slipped into a coma.

Following this, Birch was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. This rare disorder means that the patient's body's immune system attacks their nerves. Early symptoms include weakness and tingling in hands and feet. This can escalate quickly ultimately paralysing the whole body.

An spokesperson has said, “The safety of anyone taking AstraZeneca’s vaccine is paramount and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines."

The government website claims that as of 26 October, over 24.9 million first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered since its roll out in January last year. The same source also states that there have been 246,638 reports of suspected adverse reactions to the jab in the .

In a trial in which more than 23,000 patients were given the AstraZeneca vaccine, the most commonly reported side effects included headaches, fatigue, fever, chills and nausea.