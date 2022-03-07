Won't end campaign until Ukraine stops fighting: Russian President Putin

Russian President delivered an ominous warning Sunday, telling the 'military operation' that has killed hundreds (potentially thousands) already would only stop if Kyiv laid down arms and met all of the Kremlin's demands. Putin's thinly-veiled threat was part of a telephone call with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, to whom he said would be better advised to adopt a 'constructive' approach to the third round of peace talks.

Putin, whose comments were published in a Kremlin readout of the call, said his 'special operation' in - denounced today by Pope Francis as a 'war' that had led 'rivers of tears and blood' - was going according to plan and to schedule.

"It was underlined the suspension of the special operation is only possible if Kyiv stops… and carries out well-known Russian demands," the Kremlin said.

invaded Ukraine February 24 citing national security concerns over Kyiv's closeness to Western powers and move to join the NATO.

The day after said it was ready to talk if Ukraine 'lays down arms'.

But a belligerent Moscow has insisted its attacks will not end till Ukraine's military capabilities are destroyed and the country purged of 'neo Nazis'.

Russian bank VTB prepares to pull out of Europe



Russian bank VTB is preparing to wind down its European operations after being hit hard by Western sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. VTB has an investment banking operation in London and a retail bank in Germany with 160,000 customers, but has decided it is unable to operate outside after having its assets frozen by Western allies, the FT said, citing people with knowledge of internal discussions.

Ukraine conflict not a military op but a war, says Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Sunday rejected Russia's assertion that it is carrying out "a special military operation" in Ukraine, saying the country was being battered by war. "In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not just a military operation but a war which sows death, destruction and misery," the pope said in his weekly address to crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square.However, as has been the case throughout the 11-day conflict, the pope did not publicly condemn Russia by name for its invasion.

Musk to send more Starlink terminals to Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Elon Musk promised the country another batch of Starlink satellite terminals to help keep internet communication working as the country fights Russia’s invasion.In a Twitter post on Saturday, Zelenskyy said he spoke with Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and another delivery of Starlink systems will arrive next week “for destroyed cities.” “I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)