World Bank seeks to create a $170-bn emergency fund to help poorest nations

-
ALSO READ
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
US to provide nearly $54 mn in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Power Secretary stresses on fuel reserves to deal with supply shocks
Vladimir Putin stresses two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
WTO Director General stresses on equitable access to Covid vaccines
-
The World Bank is reducing its global growth forecast for 2022 by nearly a full percentage point, to 3.2% from 4.1%, due to the impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Bank said on Monday.
Malpass told reporters on a conference call that the World Bank was responding to the added economic stresses from the war by proposing a new, 15-month crisis financing target of $170 billion, with a goal to commit about $50 billion of this financing over the next three months.
Malpass said the biggest component of the bank's growth forecast reduction was a 4.1% contraction in the Europe and Central Asia region -- comprising Ukraine, Russia and surrounding countries. Forecasts also are being cut for advanced and many developing economies because of spikes in food and energy prices caused by war-related supply disruptions, Malpass said.
The International Monetary Fund is expected to cut its global growth forecast on Tuesday.
"We're preparing for a continued crisis response, given the multiple crises," Malpass said. "Over the next few weeks, I expect to discuss with our board, a new 15-month crisis response envelope of around $170 billion to cover April 2022 through June 2023."
The plan follows on from a World Bank $160 billion COVID-19 financing program, of which Malpass said $157 billion was committed through June 2021.
Malpass said the financing partly will support countries that have taken in refugees from Ukraine and will also help address problems in countries affected by food shortages.
Malpass said World Bank and IMF member countries this week will be discussing new assistance for Ukraine, and expects specific commitments to be announced by a number of donor countries.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU