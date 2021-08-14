World Coronavirus Dispatch: Florida sets record for weekly cases

-
Russian Deaths at a Record
Russia reported 819 new deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday -- its biggest-ever daily tally. The rising toll is being driven by the delta strain, though on a more positive note daily new cases have leveled off, with the latest figurse showing them up just 0.3% to 22,144. Read more
Mask-Wearing Urged in Belgium Over the Winter
Belgium may require face masks at work and schools throughout the winter, according to advice from government scientists reported by the Belga news service. Coronavirus-related measures would be linked to hospitalizations, with the lowest alarm level requiring masks at work or higher education. Secondary-school pupils may need masks if more than 30 Covid patients are admitted to hospital every day. Children would be home-schooled if more than 95 patients are hospitalized per day. The government must still decide whether to accept the advice. Read more
Sydney Tightens Lockdown
Authorities are tightening restrictions, increasing fines and ramping up policing in Sydney in a bid to contain the delta outbreak in Australia’s most populous city, after cases surged to a record on Saturday. Melbourne is in the second week of its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began.
New South Wales state recorded 466 new cases in the local community Saturday, up 19% from the previous record the day before. The vast majority of new cases were in Sydney, which is failing to contain the outbreak despite entering its eighth week of lockdown against the delta strain.
Deputy Premier John Barilaro said in a tweet that all of the state would enter a weeklong lockdown from 5 p.m. Read more
Florida Sets Record for Weekly Cases
Florida set a record for weekly Covid-19 cases with confirmed infections rising 12% to 151,415 for the seven days through Thursday, even as Governor Ron DeSantis defends his ban on mask mandates in schools.
Florida posted an additional 1,071 deaths in the past week, a daily average of 153, according to a weekly report published by the state health department. By comparison, Florida was posting an average of 185 deaths per day last August, Johns Hopkins University data show. Read more
