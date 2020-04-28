World coronavirus dispatch: How most affected nations plan to end lockdowns

Some of the countries most affected by the pandemic – Italy, Spain, Germany, the US, China, New Zealand, Norway, Germany, etc –have either ended or will soon end their stringent lockdowns, as new Covid-19 cases have begun to drop. This is as much a result of businesses gasping for breath as the mankind’s social fabric breaking down.

The re-opening is happening in phases, starting with core businesses like manufacturing, food and healthcare, followed by some leisure activities. Institutions of learning might well remain closed until the middle of the second half of this year. Read all about where the lockdowns are ending and how.

Let’s look at the global statistics:

Total confirmed cases: 2,992,970

Change over previous day: 74,702

Total deaths: 207,583

Total recovered: 876,531

Nations hit with most cases: The US (965,951), (229,422), (197,675), France (162,220) and Germany (157,946).

Source: Johns Hopkins Research Center

New York may reopen in a phased manner from mid-May: The New York governor has said a phased reopening, beginning with construction and manufacturing, could start as soon as May 15. The state announced the lowest number of deaths in almost a month. Trade groups in the US have called for states to adopt uniform reopening standards. Read more here.

lays down plan to reopen economy: One of the most affected counties, Italy, will start easing the from May 4, when construction and manufacturing activities will resume. These will be followed by retail shops and museums on May 18, and bars, restaurants and hair salons on June 1. Schools will remain shut until September. Read more here.

New Zealand claims no community spread as eases: New Zealand has said it has stopped community transmission of Covid-19, effectively eliminating the virus. New cases have been in single figures for several days, leading its government to decide on easing measures. From Tuesday, some non-essential business, healthcare and education activity will resume. Read more here.

Deutsche Bank sets aside $542 million against bad loans: Deutsche Bank became the latest European lender to gird for mounting losses from the coronavirus pandemic, setting aside about 500 million euros ($542 million) to cover bad loans that might arise. It also called the current effects from loan losses “temporary.” Read more here.

InterContinental reopens nearly all hotels in China: The UK-based InterContinental on Monday said 97 per cent of its 470 hotels in China had reopened since the country began to ease coronavirus lockdowns, and that bookings were continuing to “steadily improve”. Read more here.

Cuba sends doctors to South Africa: Cuba has sent 216 healthcare workers to South Africa, the latest of more than 20 medical brigades it has sent worldwide to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The Communist-run country has sent around 1,200 healthcare workers, mostly to vulnerable African and Caribbean nations but also to rich European countries like Read more here.

NBA to reopen team practice facilities this week: The NBA will allow teams to open practice facilities this Friday, provided that doesn’t conflict with local restrictions. Players can return to team facilities in states like Georgia for voluntary individual workouts. In markets where more restrictive governance of stay-at-home orders remain in place, the NBA will work to help find alternative arrangements for its players. Read more here.

Specials

Britain mosque morgue: A mosque in the English city of Birmingham has been closed, but its parking lot has been transformed into a temporary morgue with room for 150 bodies. The volunteer-run mortuary grimly shows the toll the virus is taking on Britain’s Muslim and ethnic-minority communities. Read more here.

What is the future of Tokyo Olympics: The Olympic Games were postponed a month ago. But there are still more questions about the new opening on July 23, 2021. Will the Olympics really start in 15 months? If so, in what form? Will there be fans? Read what experts say about it.

How Vietnam got away with zero coronavirus deaths: Vietnam, a country of 97 million, has officially reported zero Covid-19 deaths, thanks to testing, isolation, targeted lockdowns and treatment. As of April 21, it reported only 268 cases, and another 140 people have recovered from the virus. Now the country is starting to ease its lockdown. Read how it did it.

Companies bet on AI cameras to track social distancing, limit liability: Stores and workplaces are equipping existing security cameras with artificial intelligence software that can track compliance with health guidelines, including social distancing and mask-wearing. The software will allow them to show not only to workers and customers, but also insurers and regulators, that they are monitoring and enforcing safe practices. Read more here.

Coronavirus filters are becoming a standard feature for new car models: Car makers are touting new protective features on their models aimed at reassuring consumers, as they look to rekindle sales amid the pandemic and an economic downturn. The initiatives aim to block tiny particles, as small as 0.1 microns in size, from entering vehicles. Read the details here.

Long Reads

US states rushing to reopen are likely making a deadly error, experts warn: On the one hand the US economy is deteriorating – with 26 million Americans filing for unemployment claims last month – and business lobbying groups and some lawmakers are desperate to get people back to work. On the other hand, however, public health experts and big-city mayors, say these reopening plans are dangerous, and argue that states don’t yet have the testing or contact-tracing capabilities to prevent further outbreaks. Also, it is not clear whether a nervous public — given the opportunity — will resume going to restaurants, bars, and gyms. Read all arguments here.

Video

Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon talks about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and how he thinks stores will change. Watch it here.