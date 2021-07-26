World Coronavirus Dispatch: NYC extends vaccine mandate to all employees

Delta variant upends assumptions about Covid

The Delta variant is the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the that causes Covid-19 the world has encountered, and it is upending assumptions about the disease even as nations loosen restrictions and open their economies, according to virologists and epidemiologists.

Vaccine protection remains very strong against severe infections and hospitalisations caused by any version of the coronavirus, and those most at risk are still the unvaccinated, according to interviews with 10 leading Covid-19 experts. Read more

NYC extends vaccine mandate to all employees

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that all municipal workers will be required to receive the Covid-19 vaccine or get tested weekly starting Sept. 13, when students return to classrooms.

The vaccine mandate is the first expansion of a policy announced last week that requires health care workers in public hospitals and clinics to be vaccinated by Aug. 2 or submit to weekly tests. About 60% of the city’s more than 42,000 public hospital employees have been vaccinated, according to Mitchell Katz, president and chief executive officer of the system. Read more

Iranian cases jump to daily record

Infections in Iran climbed to the highest on record, with 31,814 new cases registered over the past 24 hours. The death toll rose by 322 overnight, the highest since May 12. The country now has recorded 89,122 deaths and more than 3.7 million cases. Read more

South Africa eases lockdown

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a new relief package to help businesses and individuals recover from a week of deadly riots and curbs, as he eased lockdown restrictions amid slowing infections.

The measures include reinstating a monthly welfare grant of 350 rand ($24) for the poor until the end of March, a 400 million-rand state contribution to a humanitarian relief fund and support for uninsured businesses, Ramaphosa said Sunday in a televised speech. The government will also expand an employment tax incentive, and give companies an additional three months to pay taxes collected from their workers. Read more