World Coronavirus Dispatch: Pandemic-related cyber-crimes soar in UK

Pandemic-related cyber-crimes spike in the UK: A state security agency has stepped in to help Britain’s National Health Service repel a surge in cyber-crime linked to the pandemic. Covid-19 forced millions to work from home and fuelled anxieties about the virus, presenting a tempting target for cyber criminals. A division of GCHQ, Britain’s signals intelligence agency, the NCSC said that since March it had taken down 15,354 campaigns using to lure people into clicking links which could have led to phishing and malware. Many of the 22,000 malicious web addresses it tackled hosted scams playing on Covid-19 fears like pretending to sell personal protection equipment. Read more here





Change Over Yesterday: 384,646

Total Deaths: 1,200,310

Total Recovered: 31,078,655

Nations hit with most cases: US (9,292,514), India (8,267,623), Brazil (5,554,206), Russia (1,624,665) and France (1,460,745)



China tightens Covid-19 restrictions to stamp out new surges: Facing fresh outbreaks in Xinjiang and Qingdao, China has intensified efforts to contain infections through widespread testing and travel restrictions. A factory worker in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region tested positive in a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, screening on Saturday. Follow-up tests among the patient's close contacts uncovered 137 new cases, and the area surrounding the factory has been locked down. Read more here Australia’s central bank cut interest rates and announced purchases of longer-dated bonds to complement its yield curve control program for shorter-length maturities. The Reserve Bank of Australia lowered its key interest rate, yield-curve target and bank lending facility rate to 0.10 percent from 0.25 percent, as forecast by an overwhelming majority of economists. It said it plans to buy $70.4 billion of government bonds. Read more here Six Southeast Asian nations including Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia have started a single cross-border transit regime for smoother movement of goods by land within the region. The system aims to bolster supply chain connectivity across the region, simplifying customs, saving time and reducing costs. Read more here Liverpool will be the first city in the UK to conduct a trial of mass testing for Covid-19, with everyone living or working there eligible for a test, the UK government announced on Tuesday. Using a new breed of tests that can give results within an hour, the government aims to control the spread of the virus and gain more data on the number of cases across the city of 500,000. Read more here