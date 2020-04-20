World coronavirus dispatch: The geopolitical consequences of the pandemic

China's new cases fall; eyes now on the northeastern province: China on Sunday reported 16 new cases but no deaths, while authorities remained on guard against a major resurgence and monitored the spread of cases in the Heilongjiang province. Read more here.

Let’s look at the global statistics:

Total confirmed cases: 2,347,875

Change over previous day: 5,60,109

Total deaths: 161,402

Total recovered: 604,311

Nations hit with most cases: US (735,287), Spain (195,944), Italy (175,925), France (152,978), and Germany (143,779)

Source: Johns Hopkins Research Center

Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak: US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned China that it would face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic, as he ratcheted up criticism of Beijing over its handling of the outbreak. Read more here.

Migrant workers bear the brunt of coronavirus pandemic in Gulf: Crammed into work camps, stood down from their jobs, facing high rates of infection and with no way home, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic in West Asia, migrant advocates and diplomats say. Read more here.

Spanish PM promises to ease confinement of children: Now Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez aims to relax the restrictions on 27 April so they can “get some fresh air”. Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau, who has young children herself, this week pleaded with the government to allow children outside. Spain has seen more than 20,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic and almost 200,000 reported cases. Read more here.

Vietnam garment makers hung out to dry as global orders vanish: Vietnam's textile sector is reeling from a sudden loss of orders that could be catastrophic to many garment makers, with industry leader Vinatex contemplating a furlough for up to 50,000 workers. Read more here.

Japan's coronavirus total surpasses 10,000 as Tokyo adds 181 cases: Japan’s Covid-19 infections broke the 10,000 mark on Saturday just days after a nationwide state of emergency was declared. The total reached around 10,100 by Saturday afternoon (excluding cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantine). Tokyo, which has more infections than any prefecture, logged 181 new cases on Saturday, the metropolitan government said after reporting a single-day high of 201 on Friday. Read more here.

Opinion

Don't worry (yet) about China taking over the world: Its conduct on the coronavirus so far suggests a follower, not a leader — even as the US has withdrawn. Read more here.

Why the UK wasn’t we ready: A lethal pandemic was considered the most serious security risk to the UK. But nothing was done. The problem, as Professor Alexander puts it, is that pandemic preparation involves “telling governments what they don’t want to know, to spend money they don’t have, on something they don’t think will happen”. Read more here.

Specials

Coronavirus in America — What the next year (or two) may look like: The virus is spreading from big cities to suburbs, and has begun encroaching on the nation’s rural regions. It is not clear where the crisis is leading everyone. More than 20 experts shared their thoughts on the future. Read more here.

Comparing six healthcare systems in a pandemic: Some countries quickly implemented pandemic-response plans, helping themselves significantly limit the spread of the coronavirus disease. failed to act early, and their health systems have been overwhelmed with patients. In some cases, decisions by federal and local leaders aimed at halting community spread, such as travel bans and lockdowns, have made the difference in keeping outbreaks manageable. Here’s how different healthcare systems, both single-payer and government-run, have contended with the coronavirus. Read more here.

Video

What happens to the global economy? Watch this video where Martin Wolf explains why coronavirus could bring the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.