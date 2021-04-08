World Coronavirus Dispatch: UK, EU deliver setbacks to AstraZeneca shot

With virus’s origins still murky, the WHO and its critics look to next steps

Critics of the report have sought more consideration of the possibility that a laboratory incident in Wuhan could have led to the first human infection. A group of scientists and who have been meeting online to discuss the possibility of a lab leak released an open letter this week, detailing several ways to conduct a thorough investigation. Read more Japan ‘considering vaccinating Tokyo Olympic athletes before rest of population’ The Japanese government is considering prioritising Covid-19 vaccines for athletes taking part in the Olympics and Paralympics, which start at the end of July, according to a report in the local media. Japan’s vaccination drive is far behind that of most major economies, with only one vaccine approved and roughly 1 million people having received a first dose since February, even as the country struggles with a rising number of new cases. The report provoked outrage on social media, with many commentators noting that the original government plans for vaccinations gave priority to medical workers, elderly people and those with chronic conditions, with ordinary citizens unlikely to get theirs before the summer. Read more New Zealand suspends travel from India after jump in Covid-19 cases New Zealand has temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, for about two weeks, following the spike in positive cases arriving from the South Asian country. The move comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new positive coronavirus cases at its border on Thursday, 17 of which were from India. “We are temporarily suspending entry into New Zealand for travellers from India,” the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said in a news conference in Auckland. India is battling a deadly second wave of Covid-19 with daily infections this week passing the peak of the first wave seen last September. Read more