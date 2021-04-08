World Coronavirus Dispatch: UK, EU deliver setbacks to AstraZeneca shot

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
India vaccinates over 190,000 on first day of rollout; Co-Win causes delays
Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to meet CMs over vaccine rollout on Monday
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally hits 2-million mark
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 4,268 new cases; tally now 1,872,440
-
AstraZeneca faces new setbacks in UK and European Union Britain said it would curb the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in adults under 30 because of the risk of rare blood clots, a blow to the efforts of scores of countries reliant on the vaccine to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic amid a global surge in cases. Adding to the unease, the European Medicines Agency outlined a “possible link” between the vaccine and rare clots, even as it said that Covid-19 remained the far greater threat, leaving decisions about how to use the vaccine in the hands of the 27 member states of the European Union. Taken together, the decisions represented a considerable setback for the AstraZeneca shot, which has been seen as the principal weapon in the battle to reduce deaths in the vaccine-starved global south. Read more
Critics of the report have sought more consideration of the possibility that a laboratory incident in Wuhan could have led to the first human infection. A group of scientists and others who have been meeting online to discuss the possibility of a lab leak released an open letter this week, detailing several ways to conduct a thorough investigation. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU