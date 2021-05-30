World Coronavirus Dispatch: What socialising may look like after lockdowns

China’s Guangzhou locks down neighborhood to contain Covid cases A fresh coronavirus outbreak that has started spreading since May 21 has forced China’s southern metropolis Guangzhou to order a lockdown in neighbouring areas. Most infections are asymptomatic. On Saturday it reported 12 local cases and four imported ones. Residents have been barred from stepping out of their homes except for chosen family members to buy daily necessities. There was no mention of the length of the lockdown, or the number of people affected. Read hereOpinion: Will you have fewer friends after lockdown? Owing to lockdown after lockdown in most parts of the world, what will socialising look like once curbs are lifted? Will we have fewer friends? An opinion piece in Bloomberg aruges that the absence of social contact probably won’t affect our inner layer of intimate contacts. But in our wider communities, “when we meet again in person, there will be just an edge of uncertainty as to whether the relationship is still the same.” Many may no longer be.
This could mean that interesting changes are afoot in the coming months and years, within companies, neighborhoods, schools and other communities. Read herePandemic fuels gun buying in America at record levels While gun sales have always been climbing for decades, Americans have been on an unusual, prolonged buying spree fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, they often spike in election years and after high-profile crimes. Not only were people who already had guns buying more, but people who had never owned one were buying them too. In March last year, federal background checks --- a proxy way to find gun buying --- topped one million in a week for the first time since the government began tracking them in 1998. And the buying continued, through the protests in the summer and the election in the fall, until a week this spring broke the record with 1.2 million background checks. Read more Tens of thousands of Brazilians march to demand Bolsonaro’s impeachment Tens of thousands of protesters have poured on to the streets of Brazil’s largest cities to demand the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro over his catastrophic response to a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed nearly half a million Brazilian lives. The demonstrators turned out in more than 200 cities and towns for what is the biggest anti-Bolsonaro mobilisation since Brazil’s Covid outbreak began. In Rio many marchers carried homemade placards remembering loved ones they have lost to an epidemic that has killed nearly 460,000 in the country. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU