World Coronavirus Dispatch: WHO reports largest single-day spike in cases

The WHO has reported the largest single-day increase in virus infections by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. Brazil had the highest spike with 54,771 cases, with the US next at 36,617. Experts said rising case counts can reflect multiple factors including more widespread testing as well as broader infection. Read more here.

Let’s look at the global statistics:

Total Confirmed Cases: 87,92,027

Change Over Yesterday: 1,60,401

Total Deaths: 4,68,331

Total Recovered: 44,34,628

Nations hit with most cases: US (22,79,879), Brazil (10,83,341), Russia (5,83,879), (4,25,282) and UK (3,05,803)

Source: Johns Hopkins Research Center

Virus cases surge in US, India, but slow in China, Korea: Infections slowed in China and South Korea, suggesting they are making headway. But despite clear progress in containing the virus in some regions, especially those that saw early outbreaks, globally the number of new virus cases has soared in recent days. In Brazil, Iraq, and the US, hospitals are scrambling to cope. Read more here

Surge in cases in Germany: Germany’s infection rate has shot up to its highest level for weeks after more than 1,300 abattoir employees tested positive for the virus, sparking a debate about working conditions in its meat processing industry. The army has been deployed to help with testing, tracking and quarantining its 6,500 workers. Read more here.

Dubai eases air travel restrictions: Dubai will begin allowing tourists into the business hub from July 7 for the first time since the UAE imposed travel restrictions.

Tourists will be required to present recent Covid-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports. Read more here. China steps up loan relief: Chinese banks have offered relief on 3.9 trillion yuan ($551 billion) of loans since the outbreak of the pandemic to help struggling small businesses and bolster an economy facing its worst slump in four decades. Read more here.

UK set to ease rules: Boris Johnson is preparing to relax social distancing rules in a major boost to the UK’s hospitality industry. The UK PM will meet officials today to discuss the conclusions of a review into the rule requiring people to keep 2-meters (6 feet 7 inches) apart. He will provide details of the plans in Parliament on Tuesday. Read more here.

Reusable cups, bags safe to use during Covid-19: Single-use plastic is not inherently safer than reusable products as the virus can remain infectious on both surfaces for varying time, Greenpeace said. Either reusable or disposable, they can be cleaned with widely used household disinfectants, such as soap and detergent. Read more here.

