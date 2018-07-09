Secretary of State shot back at North Korean officials for characterising American diplomatic behaviour as gangster-like, saying on Sunday that if that were true, then “the world is a gangster.”

Pompeo was referring to comments made on Saturday by North Korea’s Foreign Ministry that accused the Trump administration of pushing a “unilateral and gangster-like demand for denuclearisation” and called it “deeply regrettable.” The statement came just hours after Pompeo left North Korea after two days of meetings that he had called “productive.” In his remarks on Sunday, Pompeo noted that the had agreed to place sanctions on North Korea to try to stop its nuclear and missile programs, saying, “It was a unanimous decision at the about what needs to be achieved.”

Pompeo blamed the media for the stark differences in how he assessed the talks compared to how North Korea’s Foreign Ministry viewed them.





The move by CMS may affect publicly traded insurers that have stuck with Obamacare, such as St Louis-based Centene Corporation.

“As a result of this litigation, billions of dollars in risk adjustment payments and collections are now on hold,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said.

“CMS has asked the court to reconsider its ruling, and hopes for a prompt resolution that allows CMS to prevent more adverse impacts on Americans who receive their insurance in the individual and small group markets,” Verma said.

The Congressionally mandated risk adjustment program of the redistributes funds from plans with lower-risk enrollees to plans with higher-risk enrollees, helping to ensure that sicker individuals can receive coverage by sharing the cost of covering them.

The trade group said in an emailed statement that “We are very discouraged by the new market disruption brought about by the decision to freeze risk adjustment payments.” It added that the move comes at a critical time when insurance providers are developing premiums for 2019 and states are reviewing rates.

“This decision will have serious consequences for millions of consumers who get their coverage through small businesses or buy coverage on their own. It will create more market uncertainty and increase premiums for many health plans — putting a heavier burden on small businesses and consumers, and reducing coverage options,” AHIP said.

Risk adjustment “has been long supported and embraced by both Republicans and Democrats,” said Scott Serota, president of the

“This action will significantly increase 2019 premiums for millions of individuals and small business owners and could result in far fewer health plan choices,” Serota said in a statement. “It will undermine Americans’ access to affordable coverage, particularly those who need medical care the most.”

CMS provided a timeline, noting that after the Feb. 28 decision by the New Mexico federal court, it filed a motion for reconsideration, and on June 21 the court held a hearing on it. CMS is waiting for the court’s ruling, it said.

The CMS statement said the agency will “provide additional guidance shortly on how it will handle other issues relating to risk adjustment payments.”

