FBI to join Beirut explosion investigation, according to US official
World needs to spend at least $100 bn on new tools to fight Covid-19: WHO

More than 20.69 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and almost 750,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally

Reuters  |  Geneva 

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The world needs to spend at least $100 billion on new tools to address the coronavirus pandemic, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

More than 20.69 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and almost 750,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 21:43 IST

