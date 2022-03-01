World Rugby suspends Russia from all international activities amid invasion

-
World Rugby on Tuesday reiterated its condemnation of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus.
"The global rugby family is united in standing in solidarity with everyone affected by these deeply disturbing events and joins the global community in calling for the restoration of peace," stated an official statement.
The World Rugby Executive Committee has decided to take immediate additional steps to protect the rugby family and take a strong stance against the conflict in line with recommendations by the International Olympic Committee
"The full and immediate suspension of Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities until further notice," read the statement.
"The full and immediate suspension of the Rugby Union of Russia from World Rugby membership until further notice," it added.
The decision has been taken with the interests of rugby's values of solidarity, integrity and respect at heart. World Rugby also remains in contact with colleagues at the Ukraine Rugby Federation and has pledged its full support to the rugby community in the country.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday had announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen.
