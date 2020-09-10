JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Employees and customers broke law on Covid-19 loan, says JPMorgan

Amazon to hire 33,000 in corporate and tech roles in the next few months
Business Standard

World's top 10 airline stocks are all Chinese, except IndiGo: Report

A Bloomberg gauge of the sector shows nine of the world's top 10 airline stocks over the past three months are Chinese, with all but Air China shares posting double-digit gains

Topics
airline stocks | Aviation industry | IndiGo

Bloomberg  |  Beijing 

chinese airlines, china southern
Chinese carriers haven’t been immune to the crisis, but they’ve managed to recover much faster thanks to a vast domestic market and the removal of travel curbs as the outbreak there was brought under control

Chinese carriers are in a sweet spot, relative to their Covid-battered peers at least. The country’s 1.4-billion-strong population is eager to travel, the yuan is rallying and oil is getting cheaper. A Bloomberg gauge of the sector shows nine of the world’s top 10 airline stocks over the past three months are Chinese, with all but Air China shares posting double-digit gains. The odd one out is InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., which operates India’s biggest carrier, IndiGo. That’s sixth on the list with a 13 per cent advance. The top performer is low-cost carrier Spring Airlines Co., which has climbed 22 per cent. The global airline industry has been walloped by the coronavirus pandemic, as governments imposed unprecedented border restrictions and people became more reluctant to travel. The International Air Transport Association, which represents some 290 airlines, doesn’t expect passenger traffic to recover to pre-pandemic levels before 2024. chart Chinese carriers haven’t been immune to the crisis, but they’ve managed to recover much faster thanks to a vast domestic market and the removal of travel curbs as the outbreak there was brought under control. Stock gains have accelerated this month, in part on the yuan’s strength.

That lowers the airlines’ costs on fuel as well as debt, some of which is borrowed in US dollars. Recent oil price declines further cap fuel expenses, which unlike many carriers Chinese airlines don’t hedge. Still, China’s big three — Air China, China Southern Airlines Co. and China Eastern Airlines Corp. - are expected to be unprofitable in the second half of this year, according to analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg. They each posted first-half losses of more than 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion).

Airbus tops Boeing on deliveries, avoids order cancellations

Airbus delivered 39 jets last month while avoiding order cancellations as it battles to keep revenue flowing in a market battered by the coronavirus crisis. August handovers comprised 35 A320-series narrow-body planes and four twin-aisle jets, the Toulouse, France-based company said late Tuesday. The overall tally is down 10 planes from July. Boeing said it delivered 13 planes in August, in an update overshadowed by news that handovers of the 787 Dreamliner are to be slowed for checks for a new manufacturing flaw involving gaps in the plane’s horizontal stabiliser that are wider than specified. Airbus deliveries have so far held up better during the pandemic than its US rival. Bloomberg

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 02:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU