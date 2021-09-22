Worldwide semiconductor market to grow by 17.3% in 2021: IDC

-
ALSO READ
Despite shortage, global semiconductor market to hit $522B in 2021
OPPO files over 125 patents from its newly established Camera Lab in India
Inherent strength of offline retail will remain intact in long-run: Vivo
India's wearable market logs over 118% growth to 11.2 mn units in Q2: IDC
Samsung Electronics forecasts strong chip demand as Q2 profit jumps
-
The worldwide semiconductor market is expected to grow by 17.3 per cent in 2021 versus 10.8 per cent in the previous calendar year, according to research firm IDC.
The industry will see normalisation and balance by the middle of 2022, with a potential for overcapacity in 2023 as larger scale capacity expansions begin to come online towards the end of 2022, an IDC statement said. Growth is driven by mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart home, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access points, with increased memory pricing. IC shortages are also expected to continue easing through fourth quarter of 2021 as capacity additions accelerate, it said. Despite the current Covid-19 wave, consumption remains healthy.
IDC reports that dedicated foundries have been allocated for the rest of the year, with capacity utilisation at nearly 100 per cent.
"Front-end capacity remains tight but fabless suppliers are getting the production they need from their foundry partner", the statement said.
Front-end manufacturing is starting to meet demand in third quarter of 2021. However, larger issues and shortages will remain in back-end manufacturing and materials. According to IDC, 5G semiconductor revenues will increase by 128 per cent, with total mobile phone semiconductors expected to grow by 28.5 per cent.
Game consoles, smart home, and wearables will grow 34 per cent, 20 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.
Automotive semiconductor revenues will also increase by 22.8 per cent as shortages are mitigated by year-end. Notebook semiconductor revenues will grow by 11.8 per cent, while X86 Server semi revenues will increase by 24.6 per cent, IDC said. Semiconductor wafer prices increased in the first half of 2021 and IDC expects increases to continue for the rest of 2021 due to material costs and opportunity cost in mature process technologies. Overall, IDC predicts the semiconductor market to reach USD 600 billion by 2025 representing a CAGR of 5.3 per cent through the forecast period. This is higher than the typical 3-4 per cent mature growth seen historically.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU