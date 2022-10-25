JUST IN
Would a championship win for Phillies be a good thing for US economy?

Would a championship win for the Philadelphia Phillies be a good thing for the nation's economy?

USA | US economy | US recession

Martine Paris | Bloomberg 

Would a championship win for the Philadelphia Phillies be a good thing for the nation’s economy?

The only times the team has won has been in the midst of economic chaos: the financial crisis of 2008 and the recession in the early 1980s. Prior to that, the Athletics, a former Philadelphia baseball team, won during the stock-market crash of 1929 and the Great Depression of 1930.

Weird economic indicators have become a favorite pastime of market watchers. These include indices that track everything from the hemlines of women’s apparel, to the underwear-purchasing habits of men, to the consumption of champagne and little luxuries like lipstick.

All eyes are now on the Phillies World Series win indicator.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 07:08 IST

