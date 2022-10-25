Would a championship win for Phillies be a good thing for US economy?

-
Would a championship win for the Philadelphia Phillies be a good thing for the nation’s economy?
The only times the team has won has been in the midst of economic chaos: the financial crisis of 2008 and the recession in the early 1980s. Prior to that, the Athletics, a former Philadelphia baseball team, won during the stock-market crash of 1929 and the Great Depression of 1930.
Weird economic indicators have become a favorite pastime of market watchers. These include indices that track everything from the hemlines of women’s apparel, to the underwear-purchasing habits of men, to the consumption of champagne and little luxuries like lipstick.
US Recession Indicator: you may have seen this before. Now expanded with additional data raising the possibility of contraction ahead: #economy #WorldSeries2022 #Phillies #Astros pic.twitter.com/7mIZjbj6nT— Michael McKee (@mckonomy) October 24, 2022
All eyes are now on the Phillies World Series win indicator.
First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 07:08 IST
