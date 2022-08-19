Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin plan to attend G-20 summit in Indonesia

Chinese President and Russian leader are both planning to attend a Group of 20 summit in the resort island of Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.

“ will come. President Putin has also told me he will come,” Jokowi, as the president is known, said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on Thursday. It was the first time the leader of the world’s fourth-most populous nation confirmed both of them were planning to show up at the November summit.

The presence of Xi and Putin would set up a showdown with US President Joe Biden and other democratic leaders.