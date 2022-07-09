Zelensky sacks Ukraine's ambassadors to India, four other countries

Ukrainian President on Saturday dismissed several of Kyiv's senior envoys abroad, including India's, according to the presidential website.

In a decree that gave no reason for the move, he announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to India, Germany, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary.

It was not immediately clear if the envoys would be handed new jobs.

Zelensky has urged his diplomats to drum up support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

Kyiv's relations with Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies and also Europe's biggest economy, are particularly sensitive.

Andriy Melnyk, who was appointed by Zelenskiy's predecessor as to Germany in late 2014, is well-known among politicians and diplomats in Berlin.

The 46-year-old regularly engages in outspoken social media exchanges, and has branded politicians and intellectuals who oppose arming Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion as appeasers.

He once accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of behaving like an "offended liver sausage" when Scholz did not immediately accept an invitation by Zelenskiy to visit Kyiv.

Kyiv and Berlin are currently at odds over a German-made turbine undergoing maintenance in Canada. Germany wants Ottawa to return the turbine to Russian natural gas giant Gazprom to pump gas to .

Kyiv has urged Canada to keep the turbine, saying shipping it to Russia would be a violation of sanctions imposed on Moscow.

