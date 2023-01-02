Zelenskyy, Putin promise victory in contradictory New Year speeches

The leaders of and both vowed to push for victory in New Year speeches, but while Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of gratitude and pain, urged duty to Russia, casting the war as a near-existential fight.

Zelenskyy, recalling some of the most dramatic moments and victories of the war, filled his emotional 17-minute video message with footage of Russia’s attacks on the country and words of pride for Ukrainians withstanding attacks, darkness and cold. “We were told: you have no other option but to surrender. We say: we have no other option than to win,” said Zelenskyy, dressed in his trademark khaki outfit and standing in darkness with the Ukrainian flag fluttering behind.

“We fight as one team the whole country, all our regions. I admire you all."

A few minutes after Zelenskyy’s speech - released just before midnight Kyiv time on New Year’s Eve - numerous blasts were heard in the capital and around the country. The attacks followed a barrage of more than 20 cruise missiles fired across on Saturday - and many bombardments earlier.

As the war drags into its 11th month, Moscow was unprepared for the staunch resistance and billions of dollars in Western weapons that have turned the tide in Ukraine’s favour.

Russian troops have been forced out of more than half the territory they took in the first weeks of what Putin calls a “special military operation” to “denazify” and demilitarise . Kyiv and Western allies say Putin's invasion was a land grab.

Fate of Russia

Putin, breaking with tradition by delivering the New Year message flanked by troops rather than the Kremlin’s walls, talked sternly and combatively about 2022 as the year that “clearly separated courage and heroism from betrayal and cowardice.” While trying to rally support among Russians amid embarrassing battlefield setbacks and growing internal criticism of his military strategy, Putin thanked Russian troops, but he also demanded more from them.

“The main thing is the fate of Russia,” Putin, dressed in a dark suit and tie, said. “Defence of the fatherland is our sacred duty to our ancestors and descendants. Moral, historical righteousness is on our side.”

Annexed

Zelenskyy promised the return of lands Moscow proclaimed it had annexed in September.

“It’s impossible to forget. And it's impossible to forgive.

But it's possible to win,” he said.

While listing Ukraine's successes, Zelenskiy referred to the Crimean Bridge, Moscow’s symbol of the annexation of the peninsula that linked it with and that was torn by an explosion in October.

While Putin immediately blamed Kyiv for orchestrating the powerful blast, Ukraine had not previously claimed responsibility for it - or any other attacks inside Russia, since Russia’s February 24 invasion.

"This year has struck our hearts. We've cried out all the tears. We've shouted all the prayers," Zelenskiy said.

"We fight and will continue to fight. For the sake of the key word: 'victory'.

