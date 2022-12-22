JUST IN
India votes in favour of resolution on mental health of UN peacekeepers
Business Standard

Zelenskyy says war with Russia ends with Ukraine's sovereignty restored

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank US leaders and Americans for their support in fighting off Russia's invasion

Topics
US Capitol | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Volodymyr Zelensky

AP  |  Washington 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy receives a US flag during a joint meeting of the US Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, US, December 21, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy receives a US flag during a joint meeting of the US Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, US, December 21, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank US leaders and ordinary Americans for their support in fighting off Russia's invasion and pledged there would be no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the war.

President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a just peace.

Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to the Oval Office, saying the U.S. and Ukraine would continue to project a united defense as Russia wages a brutal assault on Ukraine's right to exist as a nation. Zelenskyy, on his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February, said he wanted to visit earlier and his visit now showed the situation is under control, because of your support.

For me as a president, just peace' is no compromises, Zelenskyy told reporters. He said the war would end once Ukraine's sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity were restored, as well as the payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 07:18 IST

`
