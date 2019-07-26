AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 121 posts; steps to apply

Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, has issued a recruitment notification inviting applications for total 121 Senior Resident posts in various departments.

The online application will be available from today (July 26), on the official website aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in and the last date for submission of online application is August 25, 2019. The candidates should apply in the prescribed format before the last date. Bhubaneswar had released the recruitment notice on July 18, 2019. The application fee is Rs 1,000 for General and OBC candidates, and Rs 500 for SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Payment is to be made to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, through NEFT and a soft copy of the same is required to be uploaded along with the online application.

The aspiring applicants fulfilling the eligibility criteria in all respects can submit their application through online mode only. It is mandatory that applicants send duly-filled and signed hard copy of the submitted online application form along with self-attested photocopies of proofs of date of birth, marksheets, degrees, certificates, and other relevant documents within next 15 days of the last date of the receipt of the online application.

To apply for the posts of Senior Resident, the upper age limit has been fixed at 40 years.

Educational qualification and experience:



The applicants should hold postgraduate Medical degrees such as MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh/DNB in respective disciplines recognised by MCI/Institute of National Importance. For the posts in Dentistry, candidates having specialisation in Oral Maxillofacial Surgery, Conservative Dentistry and Orthodontics will be given preference. The candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview.

How to apply for Bhubaneswar jobs

Visit the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

Scroll down a bit and click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab

A new page will appear showing the recruitment notice with the links\PDFs to download

Aspirants should keep their necessary documents ready while applying for AIIMS Bhubaneswar posts

