AIIMS Recruitment 2019: Know how to apply for 183 vacancies, other details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( Bilaspur) has invited applications for the posts of professors, additional professors and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before November 30, 2019.

Recruitment 2019: Post details

Bilaspur is looking to fill 183 posts.

Assistant Professor: 85 Posts

Associate Professor: 39 Posts

Professor: 33 Posts

Additional Professor: 26 Posts

How to apply for 2019

Eligible aspirants can apply through the offline mode. The application is available in the PGIMER, Chandigarh website --pgimer.edu.in.

Copies of certificates duly attested by a Gazetted Officer in support of educational qualifications, experience, age or date of birth certificate, No Objection Certificate from the present employer, if employed and one copy of challan form should be sent through registered post or Speed Post. All the documents attached with the application shall have to be produced in the original by eligible candidates at the time of interview.

2019: Application fee

General candidates: Rs 1,000

SC/ST category candidates: Rs 500

AIIMS Recruitment 2019: Eligibility

A medical qualification included in the Ist or IInd schedule or Part 2nd of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in Part 2nd of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in subsection (3) of Section 13 of the Act) - This condition applies to all the posts.

Professor: Post Graduate in concerned medical trade and minimum of 10 years experience.

Additional Professor: Post Graduate in concerned medical trade and minimum of 10 years experience.

Associate Professor: Post Graduate in concerned medical trade and minimum of 6 years experience.

Assistant Professor: Post Graduate in concerned medical trade and minimum of 3 years experience.