AP Grama Sachivalayam invites applications for over 160,000 vacancies

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has released a recruitment notification on its website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. Reports said the Grama Sachivalayam will recruit candidates for more than 160,000 vacancies.
The posts include Panchayat Secretary, Village Revenue Officer (VRO), Gopalamitra Livestock Assistant, MPEO and Women Police Attendant.
AP Grama Sachivalayam applications are invited through online mode only. Interested candidates can visit gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in to apply for the job vacancies. The selection process will be based on a written test or interview or both.
Reportedly the last date to complete application process is August 10, 2019.
Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: How to apply online
1. Visit the official website - gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on 'One Time Profile Registration (OTPR)' option to make your profile
3. Go to homepage and select 'submit online application'
4. Select the post for which you want to apply
5. Fill the application form and submit
Only those candidates with age between 18-42 years can apply. The minimum eligibility requirement is that the candidate must have passed class 12 from a recognized board of education.