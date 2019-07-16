AP high court recruitment 2019: Apply online to fill 38 civil judge posts

AP High Court Recruitment 2019: Today is the last date for submitting online applications for 38 posts in the High Court. The applications will be accepted in the online mode only.

The High Court in Amaravati had started the registration process on June 17. There are 38 openings and these vacancies are allocated for Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts. Only eligible candidates can apply to the Civil Judge posts.

AP High Court Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Only practising advocates with a minimum of 3 years of experience can apply for the posts. Aspirants should have possessed a Degree from a recognised university.



Age limit: Candidates' age must not exceed 35 years.

AP High Court Recruitment 2019: Process

The High Court will recruit aspirants on the basis of computer-based test/ viva voce.

How to apply for Andhra Pradesh Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2019

— Visit official website hc.ap.nic.in

— Click on “Online Application for Recruitment to 38 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) for the year 2019” link

— Enter the required details correctly and make the payment.

— Click on 'submit'

You may visit www.http://www.hc.ap.nic.inhc.ap.nic.in Website to get more details about Andhra Pradesh Court recruitment.