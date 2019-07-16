JUST IN
You are here: Home » Jobs » News

HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 4,858 posts extended
Business Standard

AP high court recruitment 2019: Apply online to fill 38 civil judge posts

AP High Court Recruitment 2019: Only practising advocates with a minimum of 3 years' experience can apply for the posts

BS Web Team 

gavel, judge, court

AP High Court Recruitment 2019: Today is the last date for submitting online applications for 38 posts in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The applications will be accepted in the online mode only.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court in Amaravati had started the registration process on June 17. There are 38 openings and these vacancies are allocated for Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts. Only eligible candidates can apply to the Civil Judge posts.

AP High Court Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Only practising advocates with a minimum of 3 years of experience can apply for the posts. Aspirants should have possessed a Law Degree from a recognised university.

Age limit: Candidates' age must not exceed 35 years.

AP High Court Recruitment 2019: Process

The Andhra Pradesh High Court will recruit aspirants on the basis of computer-based test/ viva voce.

How to apply for Andhra Pradesh Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2019

— Visit official website hc.ap.nic.in

— Click on “Online Application for Recruitment to 38 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) for the year 2019” link

— Enter the required details correctly and make the payment.

— Click on 'submit'

You may visit www.http://www.hc.ap.nic.inhc.ap.nic.in Website to get more details about Andhra Pradesh Court recruitment.
First Published: Tue, July 16 2019. 11:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY