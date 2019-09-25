Apply for Kerala TET November 2019 exam by October 3 on ktet.kerala.gov.in

TET 2019: The Pareeksha Bhavan has invited online applications for Eligibility Test (K-TET) 2019 examination. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for K-TET November 2019 on the official website on ktet.kerala.gov.in. The last date to submit online applications for K-TET exam 2019 is October 3. The online application process began on September 23, 2019.

The KTET examination is scheduled to be held on November 16, 17 and 24 this year. KTET online applications have been called for the Kerala TET November 2019 Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the KTET admit card on October 25. The KTET application form fee is Rs 500 and candidates belonging to SC/ST categories need to pay Rs 250. Also, there is no age limit to apply for K-TET exam 2019.

The time duration of K-TET November 2019 exam will be 2.5 hours.



Direct link to apply for Kerala TET 2019

Important dates to remember for K-TET 2019

K-TET Paper 1 for Lower Primary Teachers: November 16 (morning)

K-TET Paper 2 for Upper Primary Teachers: November 16 (afternoon)

K-TET Paper 3 for High Primary Teachers: November 17

K-TET Paper 4 for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, and Hindi (up to Upper Primary Level) Teachers, Specialist and the Physical Education Teachers: November 24

Steps to apply for Kerala TET 2019 exam

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in

Click on ‘New Registration November 2019’ or ‘Candidate re-login’

Enter valid credentials

Preview Kerala TET application form 2019 and submit

About TET

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is the minimum qualification required in India for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII. The test is mandatory for teaching jobs in Indian government schools. There are two papers: Paper 1, for of Classes I to V, and Paper 2 for Classes VI to VIII. The TET is conducted both by the central government and the state governments of India.