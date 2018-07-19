Bank of Baroda PO admit card 2018 released; here's how to download

-
The Bank of Baroda(BOB) on Wednesday released the admit cards for those candidates who applied for the post of probationary officer
in the junior management grade/scale-I.
Candidates who applied for it can go to Bank of Baroda's official website to download their admit card or click here for a direct link.
Selection procedure: This joint recruitment programme started by the Bank of Baroda and Manipal University (BMSB) will require candidates to undergo an online test, both objective and descriptive, followed by a psychometric assessment, group discussion and a personal interview.
Thereafter, the selected candidates will be provided with training in the Baroda Manipal School of Banking so as to make them fit for the job.
The Baroda Manipal School of Banking will then provide a 9-month course, an on-campus programme, and after a successful completion of the course, candidates will be awarded a Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance. They will further be offered an appointment in the bank as probationary officers in the junior management grade/scale-I.
The online preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on July 28, 2018.
Here's how to download your admit card for BOB PO post:
Step 1: Visit the official website bankofbaroda.com
Step 2: Click on the link for careers
Step 3: Go to the 'Recruitment of Probationary officers through admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking' tab
Step 4: Click on 'Download admit card' tab
Step 5: Enter your registration number, date of birth etc and login
Step 6: Download your admit card
Important dates to remember:
Commencement of call letter download: 18 - 07 - 2018
Closure of call letter download: 28 - 07 - 2018
Candidates having trouble in downloading call letter and other related problems can click here
Bank of Baroda PO vacancies for 2018-2019:
SC: 90
ST: 45
OBC: 162
UR: 303
Total: 600
Note: 4% seats are reserved for PWD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates
For detailed updates log on to Bank of Baroda's official website bankofbaroda.com