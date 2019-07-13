JUST IN
Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: Apply for 35 IT Specialist Officers' post

Bank of Baroda will be hiring 35 IT Specialist Officers. Here's how to be a part of BoB's recruitment 2019

BS Web Team 

Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company | Photo: Shutterstock

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for 35 posts of IT Specialist Officers. BoB released the notification on its official website bankofbaroda.in. The last date for online registration of application for Specialist IT officers is August 2.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019: How to apply for IT Specialist Officers posts

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda - bankofbaroda.in

Step 2: Click on Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019 Career section

Step 3: Click on Recruitment of IT Specialist Officers-Project 2019-20

Step 4: Download the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019 Specialist IT Officers posts pdf

Step 5: Click on the "Click here to apply for Specialist IT Officers posts" link

Step 6: Register yourself and make payment

Step 7: Download the application form for future use.
First Published: Sat, July 13 2019. 16:11 IST

