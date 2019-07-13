Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: Apply for 35 IT Specialist Officers' post

-
Bank of Baroda has invited applications for 35 posts of IT Specialist Officers. BoB released the notification on its official website bankofbaroda.in. The last date for online registration of application for Specialist IT officers is August 2.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019: How to apply for IT Specialist Officers posts
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda - bankofbaroda.in
Step 2: Click on Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019 Career section
Step 3: Click on Recruitment of IT Specialist Officers-Project 2019-20
Step 4: Download the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019 Specialist IT Officers posts pdf
Step 5: Click on the "Click here to apply for Specialist IT Officers posts" link
Step 6: Register yourself and make payment
Step 7: Download the application form for future use.