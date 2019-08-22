Bihar police 2019 vacancy: Apply for 2,446 SI, Sergeant and ASJ posts today

-
The Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of 2,446 Police Sub Inspectors, Sergeants, Assistant Superintendents Jail (Direct Recruitment) and Assistant Superintendents Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Home Department (Police) and Home Department (Jail) for the year 2019. Candidates can apply from today on the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar police 2019 vacancy details
No. of vacancies for Police Sub Inspector: 2,064
No. of vacancies for Sergeant: 215
No. of vacancies for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment):125
No. of vacancies for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen): 42
BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure
The selection will be based on following three stages:
1) Pre Written Examination
2) Mains Examination &
3) Physical Test
Age limit:
General or unreserved category: 20 to 37 years
Bihar Police Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply
Visit official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in
Register yourself using mobile number and e-mail address
Once the link is generated, fill in your details and submit the application