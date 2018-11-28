BPSC 64th civil services prelim exam admit card released: How to download

-
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 64th combined preliminary service examination today i.e 28 November 2018.
Candidates who applied for the BPSC civil service prelims exam can download the admit card from the official portal: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. or click here
The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on Dec 16, 2018, and will be conducted between 12 pm to 2 pm at 808 exam centres spread over 35 districts of the state.
BPSC prelims examination: Here's how to download BPSC admit card
Step 1: Log in to the BPSC official portal
Step 2: On the given page, search for the tab that says 'BPSC admit card download'
Step 3: After the search is over, enter your username, password and captcha code
Step 4: Then, click on 'Login' tab
Reminder: Candidates are to download the admit card without fail. No admit card will be issued in an offline mode.
Also, candidates are to produce the admit card before entering the examination hall.
Candidates who qualify for the prelims will be required to further appear for the mains examination. The admit card for the mains examination will be notified on BPSC's official portal.
For more details click on the BPSC website- http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/BPSC