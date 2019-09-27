BPSSC police vacancies: Date extended to Sep 28, apply on bpssc.bih.nic.in

-
BPPSC police recruitment 2019: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of 2,446 Police Sub Inspectors, Sergeants, Assistant Superintendents Jail (Direct Recruitment) and Assistant Superintendents Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Home Department (Police) and Home Department (Jail) posts till September 28, 2019. All those candidates who were unable to apply for the posts could apply on bpssc.bih.nic.in. A total of 2446 SI, ASI posts are up for grabs through this BPSSC recruitment drive. The last date for filling online application for BPPSC police recruitment earlier was September 25.
Candidates can check the official notice here
Bihar police 2019 vacancy details
No. of vacancies for Police Sub Inspector: 2,064
No. of vacancies for Sergeant: 215
No. of vacancies for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment):125
No. of vacancies for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen): 42
BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure
The selection will be based on the following three stages:
1) Pre Written Examination
2) Mains Examination and
3) Physical Test
Eligibilty criteria for BPPSC police jobs :
Candidates should possess a degree from any recognised University
Important dates
1) Last date to apply online has been extended till September 28
2) The application process has been started on September 22
Age limit:
The candidates applying should be between the age of 20 and 37 years. Age relaxations are applicable for reserved category candidates in line with government norms.