BPSSC police vacancies: Date extended to Sep 28, apply on bpssc.bih.nic.in

BPPSC recruitment 2019: Sub-ordinate Services Commission has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of 2,446 Sub Inspectors, Sergeants, Assistant Superintendents Jail (Direct Recruitment) and Assistant Superintendents Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Home Department (Police) and Home Department (Jail) posts till September 28, 2019. All those candidates who were unable to apply for the posts could apply on bpssc.bih.nic.in. A total of 2446 SI, ASI posts are up for grabs through this BPSSC recruitment drive. The last date for filling online application for BPPSC police recruitment earlier was September 25.

Candidates can check the official notice here





police 2019 vacancy details

No. of vacancies for Police Sub Inspector: 2,064

No. of vacancies for Sergeant: 215

No. of vacancies for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment):125

No. of vacancies for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen): 42

BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on the following three stages:

1) Pre Written Examination

2) Mains Examination and

3) Physical Test



Eligibilty criteria for BPPSC police :

Candidates should possess a degree from any recognised University





Important dates

1) Last date to apply online has been extended till September 28

2) The application process has been started on September 22



Age limit:

The candidates applying should be between the age of 20 and 37 years. Age relaxations are applicable for reserved category candidates in line with government norms.