BPSSC SI result 2019 declared on bpssc.bih.nic.in; check BPSSC merit list

BPSSC result: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has declared the BPSSC SI result along with results for Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) posts on its official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The said exam is the preliminary test for selection to the posts.
BPSSC SI exam was held on December 22, 2019, and a total of 585,829 candidates appeared for it.
Steps to check BPSSC SI result
Step 1: Visit the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Results: Prelims Result of Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police'
Step 3: A PDF will open. Check your roll number and download it for future reference
Click here for a direct link to download BPSSC SI result
Sub Inspector of Police: 2,064 posts
Police Sergeant: 215 posts
Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment): 125 posts
Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen): 42 posts
Among the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam, 566 are for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen) post.
The exam was held in two shifts and a total of 2,78,436 have been declared qualified. The pass mark for the exam was 30%.
The BPSSC has also released the details of the vacancy in each post. 35% of the vacancies are reserved for female candidates.
BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure
The selection will be based on following three stages:
1) Pre Written Examination
2) Mains Examination
3) Physical Test