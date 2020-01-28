BPSSC SI result 2019 declared on bpssc.bih.nic.in; check BPSSC merit list

BPSSC result: The Subordinate Services Commission has declared the BPSSC SI result along with results for Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) posts on its official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The said exam is the preliminary test for selection to the posts.



BPSSC SI exam was held on December 22, 2019, and a total of 585,829 candidates appeared for it.

Steps to check BPSSC SI result

Step 1: Visit the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Results: Prelims Result of Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police'

Step 3: A PDF will open. Check your roll number and download it for future reference

Click here for a direct link to download BPSSC SI result

Sub Inspector of Police: 2,064 posts

Police Sergeant: 215 posts

Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment): 125 posts

Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen): 42 posts

Among the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam, 566 are for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen) post.

The exam was held in two shifts and a total of 2,78,436 have been declared qualified. The pass mark for the exam was 30%.

The BPSSC has also released the details of the vacancy in each post. 35% of the vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on following three stages:

1) Pre Written Examination

2) Mains Examination

3) Physical Test