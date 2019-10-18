BSF Constable exam answer sheet released: Check your results on bsf.nic.in

JUST IN
Isro scientist, engineer vacancies for 327 posts; online form date, details

Candidates qualifying the BSF Phase 2 exam 2019 will be called for a detailed medical examination

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near International border on the outskirts of Jammu

The Border Security Force has released the answer key of Phase-2 written examination for the post of constable (Tradesman) on October 16, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer key online on bsf.nic.in.

The written examination for BSF constable 2019 was conducted on September 1, 2019, at various examination centres.

Here's how to download BSF constable Phase 2 answer key 2019:

Step 1: Go to BSF official website bsf.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Recruitment' tab on the homepage, and select 'Result' from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Here, click on 'Answer Key of Written Examination for the post of Constable (Tradesmen) in BSF-2019'

Step 4: Download the BSF Constable Answer Key. Get direct link here

Candidates can check SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D question paper answer key through the link.

According to BSF Constable Recruitment Notification, candidates who qualify BSF Phase-2 exam will be called for a detailed medical examination.

About Border Security Force (BSF)

The Border Security Force is the border defence organisation of India. It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces of India.

BSF is charged with guarding India's land border during peacetime and to prevent transnational crime. it was raised in the wake of the 1965 War on December 1, 1965, "for ensuring the security of the borders of India and for matters connected therewith"
First Published: Fri, October 18 2019. 14:17 IST

