BSF Constable exam answer sheet released: Check your results on bsf.nic.in

The has released the answer key of Phase-2 written examination for the post of constable (Tradesman) on October 16, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer key online on bsf.nic.in.

The written examination for constable 2019 was conducted on September 1, 2019, at various examination centres.

Here's how to download constable Phase 2 answer key 2019:

Step 1: Go to official website bsf.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Recruitment' tab on the homepage, and select 'Result' from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Here, click on 'Answer Key of Written Examination for the post of Constable (Tradesmen) in BSF-2019'

Step 4: Download the BSF Constable Answer Key. Get direct link here

Candidates can check SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D question paper answer key through the link.



According to BSF Constable Recruitment Notification, candidates who qualify BSF Phase-2 exam will be called for a detailed medical examination.



About BSF





The is the border defence organisation of India. It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces of India.

BSF is charged with guarding India's land border during peacetime and to prevent transnational crime. it was raised in the wake of the 1965 War on December 1, 1965, "for ensuring the security of the borders of India and for matters connected therewith"