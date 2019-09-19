BTSC recruitment 2019: 6,437 posts at btsc.bih.nic.in; apply before Oct 18

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released a recruitment notification for 6,437 posts on its official website btsc.bih.nic.in. BTSC has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up vacancies for Specialist Medical Officers and Medical Officers.

The last date for registration for these BTSC posts is October 18.

Here are the instructions for filling the online application:

Step 1: Open the official website btsc.bih.nic.in or log on pariksha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on "Notifications" or "Advertisements" tab and find the BTSC Specialist Medical Officers link. Click on "Apply".

The application form is divided into two parts, Candidate Registration and Submit Application Form.



Step 3: Now click on "Candidate Registration" and fill up the fundamental information, such as name, date of birth, contact number, gender, category, etc.



Step 4: You will receive a verfication code and after entering it, click on "Submit".

Step 5: The page will now display a registration slip with a 16-digit registration number. Take a print out.

Step 6: After part one, click on "fee deposition" and enter your registration number, date of birth and gender then proceed to payment.

Step 7: You will have 3 modes of payment to choose from i.e, Net Banking, Card Payments and Other Payment Modes. Choose the preferred option and submit the required fee.

Step 8: "Payment Acknowledgement Receipt" will be displayed. Keep a print out of it as well.

Second part of registration

Step 9: Now click on "Submit Application Form". The page will ask your registration number, fee details, scanned photograph with signature. Click on submit button.

Step 10: At the top of the page there is a ‘Declaration’ for the candidates. Accepting to agree only will submit the candidate’s online application. Click on "Submit" button to complete the registration process.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the page.