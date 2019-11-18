CBSE Recruitment 2019: 357 posts vacant, here are steps to apply online

-
CBSE Recruitment 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications for 357 vacancies. The Board will select candidates on All India Competitive Examination basis for several posts of Group A, Group B and Group C. Eligible candidates can log on to its official website cbse.nic.in to apply for the posts. The last day to apply for the posts is December 16, 2019.
CBSE Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply for the 357 posts
1. Visit CBSE's official website - cbse.nic.in
2. On the home page, select the link 'CBSE Recruitment 2019 Advt Apply Online.
3. Read all the instructions carefully before applying
4. In case you are a new user, create your registration ID. Give all the required information.
5. Once your registration ID is created, log in again
6. Provide all the required information in the application form and upload all supporting documents.
7. Pay the application fee.
8. Download the application form and keep a copy for future reference.
CBSE Recruitment notification: Here are the details of vacant posts
Group-A
Assistant Secretary- 14 Posts
Analyst (IT) - 14 Posts
Assistant Secretary (IT) - 7 Posts
Group-B
Junior Hindi Translator- 8 Posts
Group-C
Senior Assistant- 60 Posts
Junior Assistant - 204 Posts
Junior Accountant- 19 Posts
Stenographer- 25 Posts
Accountant- 6 Posts
CBSE Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure
Candidates for Group 'A' posts will be selected through written or computer-based test and interview. Meanwhile, selection to other posts will be done through a written exam or computer-based test and/or skill test.
CBSE Recruitment 2019: Application Fee
The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,500 and Rs 800 for Group A and Group B/C posts, respectively. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen, female candidates and CBSE employees are exempted from paying the application fee.