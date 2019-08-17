Coal India warns against fake recruitment notice for 88,585 jobs at SCCLCIL

has cautioned government seekers against a fake recruitment notice for 88,585 vacancies at South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLCIL). A recent employment notification by SCCLCIL had said that it aims to fill up 88,585 posts in the company that claimed to be a subsidiary under the Coal Ministry.

said that it does not have any subsidiary named 'South Central Coalfields Ltd (SCCL)' and the recruitment notice issued for job opportunities in Coal India by SCCL is fake, fraudulent and fabricated.



Coal India has issued an important public notification saying, "A few instances have come to notice that in the recent past, some unscrupulous recruitment agencies/individuals have tried to mislead the job seekers by fictitiously claiming to be associated with recruitment in Coal India Limited (CIL) or posing as authorized recruitment agency of CIL and are not only fraudulently offering false employment opportunities in CIL but also asking for refundable or non-refundable security deposits."



Click here to read Coal India public notice

According to the notice by CIL, agencies like SCCLCIL try to lure the potential job seekers with job offers and issue fake appointment letters using fabricated letterheads & other details of CIL, after receiving money in the name of security deposit or processing fees etc.

Potential job aspirants are advised not to fall prey to such fraudster individuals and agencies. They should also report any such instances coming to their notice to the local police authorities for immediate action, the company stated.

In case of any doubts regarding the authenticity or legitimacy of any employment opportunity or job offer in CIL, candidates should contact Coal India on 033-7110 or write to them at lateralrecruitment.cil@coalindia.in. Aspirants should mandatorily visit CIL official website coalindia.in for job notifications and updates.