CRPF releases SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2019 on gdconst.crpfexam.in

GD Admit Card 2019: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released Constable General Duty (GD) admit card for Physical Standard Test (PST) on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Candidates who appeared for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD constable recruitment 2019 examination can access the GD Constable Admit Card 2019 on this website at gdconst.crpfexam.in. The SSC GD Admit Card 2019 will be available to download till 30 August, 2019.

The recruitment board will conduct the PET/PST of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam 2018 tentatively during August and September, 2019. The details of venue, date and timing of SSC GD Constable Physical Test 2019 is mentioned on the SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2019. The SSC is conducting the recruitment process for total posts of 54,953.



The SSC GD Constable PST exam 2019 will be followed by Physical Efficiency Test, Detailed Medical Exam or Review Medical Exam. The computer-based test (CBT) result for SSC Constable Exam 2019 was declared on June 20, 2019. According to the written exam result, a total of 534,052 candidates have been selected for PET/PST Round.

Candidates are advised to bring their original photo ID, print out of SSC GD Admit Card 2019, one passport size colour photograph along with necessary original documents according to the instructions given in SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2019.

How to download SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2019

Go to gdconst.crpfexam.in

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter your login credentials – roll number and date of birth

Your SSC GD Admit Card 2019 will appear

About CRPF

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is country’s largest Central Armed Police Force and also considered to be world's largest Paramilitary Force. It functions under the authority of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Government of India. The CRPF's primary role lies in assisting the State/Union Territories in police operations to maintain law and order and counter insurgency.