CTET admit card 2019 to be released on ctet.nic.in soon: Know details

CTET admit card 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts CTET exams will release the CTET Admit Card 2019 for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test in the third week of November. While some news portals claim that the admit card has been released, candidates are advised to check CTET's official website - ctet.nic.in for actual information and not go by rumours. Once CTET Admit Card 2019 for December exam is released, candidates can download it from the official website. Do note that would not be mailing CTET admit cards to anybody. This will be the 13th edition of the exam. The exam is conducted in 20 languages.

Steps to download CTET 2019 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CTET admit card link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Click on the 'submit'

Step 5: Your CTET admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.

CTET exam pattern

The CTET exam comprises two papers - Paper I is meant for Primary stage (for classes 1 to 5) teachers and Paper II is meant for Elementary stage (for classes 6 to 8) teachers. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for both the papers can take both the exams.

The syllabus for the CTET includes Child Development & Pedagogy, Mathematics, Social Studies and Environmental Studies. There are two language papers as well.

CTET certificate validity

The validity of CTET certificate is for 7 years.

About CTET:

The CTET certificate is the minimum eligibility to get the teaching job. Once the candidate gets the certificate, he or she can apply for teacher vacancies released by different schools like KVS, NVS Army Teacher, ERDO, etc.