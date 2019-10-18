GSSSB Clerk, Office Assistant admit card released on ojas.gujarat.gov.in

The Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), also known as Gaun Seva Pasandi Mandal, has released the for Clerk & Office Assistant Post on October 17, 2019.

Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit cards from OJAS (Online Jobs Application System), — ojas.gujarat.gov.in

How to download GSSSB Clerk and Office Assistant 2019

Visit the official website of OJAS at ijas.gujarat.gov.in

Click on 'GSSSB/201819/150 - Clerk & Office Assistant - Class- III' link on the right corner in Call Letter Tab

Click on 'Select Job' and provide the details

Your will appear on the screen. Take a print out of the admit card and save it for future reference

The GSSSB Clerk and Office Assistant will be held on November 17.



Candidates can get all the details regarding the GSSSB exam on the GSSSB Clerk and Office Assistant Call. The exam be held at over 3,000 centres across Gujarat.