BSF Constable exam answer sheet released: Check your results on bsf.nic.in
GSSSB Clerk, Office Assistant admit card released on ojas.gujarat.gov.in

The GSSSB Clerk and Office Assistant examination will be held on November 17, 2019.

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), also known as Gujarat Gaun Seva Pasandi Mandal, has released the admit card for Clerk & Office Assistant Post on October 17, 2019.

Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit cards from OJAS (Online Jobs Application System), Gujarat ojas.gujarat.gov.in

How to download GSSSB Clerk and Office Assistant Admit Card 2019

  • Visit the official website of OJAS at ijas.gujarat.gov.in
  • Click on 'GSSSB/201819/150 - Clerk & Office Assistant - Class- III' link on the right corner in Examination Call Letter Tab
  • Click on 'Select Job' and provide the details
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen. Take a print out of the admit card and save it for future reference

The GSSSB Clerk and Office Assistant examination will be held on November 17.

Candidates can get all the details regarding the GSSSB exam on the GSSSB Clerk and Office Assistant Call. The exam be held at over 3,000 centres across Gujarat.
First Published: Fri, October 18 2019. 14:19 IST

